Gold Cup Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick - 2023 Gold Cup Published Jul. 7, 2023 4:01 p.m. ET

Eight-time CONCACAF Gold Cup champion Mexico will take on Costa Rica in a quarterfinal match on Saturday.

The teams will meet at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, and the match can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Mexico won Group B with a 2-0-1 record and is seeking its first Gold Cup title since 2019. El Tri midfielder Luis Romo is tied for second in goals for the tournament with two.

Costa Rica finished second in Group C with a 1-1-1 record. Forward Joel Campbell leads Los Ticos with a goal and three assists.

Let's take a look at the Mexico-Costa Rica match from a gambling perspective, with a pick from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica (9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Mexico: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.30 total)

Costa Rica: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5

Over: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Costa Rica vs. Martinique highlights Costa Rica and Martinique faced off in this highly anticipated Group C match up at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Mexico leads the all-time series 34-18-7.

Mexico and Costa Rica played to a 0-0 draw in the most recent matchup in a World Cup qualifier on Jan. 30, 2022.

Costa Rica’s most notable achievement on the world soccer stage was finishing atop Group D and advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup, losing on penalty kicks to the Netherlands.

The winner will face the winner of Guatemala-Jamaica in a semifinal on July 12.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

This is another pivotal match for an unimpressive Mexican squad looking to reboot after a disappointing World Cup and a humbling 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. And it won’t be easy. The last four times Mexico has met Costa Rica in the Gold Cup knockout stage, all of them have gone to extra time. In two of those four, penalty kicks were needed.

Cesar Montes returns from suspension to bolster the Mexico defense, pushing talented Edson Alvarez to the midfield, where the anemic offense needs help. Costa Rica’s lone win in this tournament was a 6-4 triumph over Martinique.

Mexico historically has dominated the quarterfinal round in this tournament, with its last loss coming against Colombia in 2005.

If you’re into fading narratives, Mexico is coming off a 1-0 loss to Qatar, but dig a little deeper and Mexico started six new players having sewn up the group.

A bet on a draw at +340 is sensible but Mexico by a score of 1-0 is solid value given the history between these teams, and Mexico getting cautious if they grab a 1-0 lead.

PICK: Correct Score Mexico 1-Costa Rica 0 (+650)

So who are you backing in the Mexico-Costa Rica match? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

