Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana named in Cameroon squad after World Cup dispute with coach
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana named in Cameroon squad after World Cup dispute with coach

Published Aug. 29, 2023 2:33 p.m. ET

Despite being sent home from last year's World Cup, Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has come out of international retirement to be in the Cameroon squad named Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song.

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on Sept. 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 13 in Ivory Coast.

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon’s first game at the World Cup in Qatar — a 1-0 loss to Switzerland — in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to "show discipline and respect."

Cameroon then drew 3-3 with Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0 but did not advance to the round of 16.

Onana, however, said last year: "Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Andre Onana
Cameroon
Manchester Utd
