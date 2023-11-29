UEFA Champions League
Man United's Champions League hopes in trouble after tie vs. Galatasaray
Man United's Champions League hopes in trouble after tie vs. Galatasaray

Updated Nov. 29, 2023 4:29 p.m. ET

Manchester United's Champions League ambitions were hanging in the balance after the English team drew 3-3 at Galatasaray despite twice holding a two-goal lead in a febrile atmosphere on Wednesday.

United was 2-0 ahead after 18 minutes after strikes by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes and then 3-1 up following a goal by Scott McTominay in the 55th.

At fault for Galatasaray’s first goal by Hakim Ziyech at a free kick, United goalkeeper Andre Onana fumbled another set piece by the winger into his own net to bring the hosts back into it at 3-2.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu then controlled a fine through-ball from Ziyech and powered a rising shot past Onana in the 71st to earn Galatasaray a point that kept the Turkish team a point ahead of United, which remained in last place.

United must now beat already-qualified Bayern Munich in the final round of Group A games in two weeks to stand a chance of advancing in second place.

A huge display featuring the words "Welcome to Hell" dominated one side of the Ali Sami Yen Stadium before kickoff, a nod to 30 years ago when Galatasaray fans greeted United’s players with the same message at the airport in Istanbul ahead of a Champions League match.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

