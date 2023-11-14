Lionel Messi Lionel Messi models Argentina kit in Adidas' new throwback soccer line Published Nov. 14, 2023 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Shortly after being presented with his eight Ballon d'Or by his Inter Miami boss David Beckham, Lionel Messi is doing his best Beckham impression off the field.

The soccer icon and World Cup-winner was the featured model for Adidas' new line of remixed throwback men's international soccer kits, the Retro National Originals collection. The 36-year-old Messi sported a deep blue jersey evocative of the alternate kit that Argentina wore at the 1994 World Cup.

The Argentina kit is one of 10 national throwbacks released in the Adidas line. Other countries represented include Germany, Mexico, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Colombia, Italy, Chile and Jamaica.

The Germany and Spain kits feature looks from the 1996 Euros, while the Mexico and Italy kits draw inspiration from even further back — the 1980s and 1970s, respectively.

