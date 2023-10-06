Serie A
Juventus reports losses of $131 million for last season as financial struggles continue
Serie A

Juventus reports losses of $131 million for last season as financial struggles continue

Published Oct. 6, 2023 5:58 p.m. ET

Juventus reported losses of 123.7 million euros ($131 million) for last season on Friday, about half of the record loss of 239.3 million euros ($253 million) reported a year ago.

The Turin club’s finances are the focus of a legal case brought by Turin prosecutors over alleged false accounting. The inquiry led to Juventus being excluded by UEFA from the third-tier Europa Conference League for this season.

The club said its financial losses were "partly influenced by the negative effects on revenues and costs related to the outcomes of Italian and international sports proceedings."

Because of its precarious financial situation, Juventus signed only one new player before this season: United States winger Tim Weah from Lille for 10.3 million euros ($10.9 million), plus up to 2.1 million euros in bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This season’s budget will be hit by the lack of prize money with the team not participating in any European competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Serie A Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Italy without Immobile, Retegui for Euro 2024 qualifiers vs. Malta and England

Italy without Immobile, Retegui for Euro 2024 qualifiers vs. Malta and England

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes