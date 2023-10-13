Jurgen Klinsmann earns first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team
Jurgen Klinsmann earned his first home win as coach of South Korea’s national team on Friday with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in a friendly match.
Klinsmann, a former Germany great who previously coached his country’s national team and the United States, won his second straight match with South Korea after starting with three losses and two draws.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in scored two goals only a week after winning a gold medal in soccer at the Asian Games.
South Korea captain Son Heung-min missed the match because of a groin injury.
The 22-year-old Lee scored his first international goal from a free kick in the 54th minute. He added another three minutes later after twisting and turning in the area and finding the net with a low shot.
Hwang Ui-jo got the final goal for South Korea in added time after Yassine Meriah had scored an own-goal midway through the second half.
Asian teams playing this week are gearing up for the start of World Cup qualifying in November and the Asian Cup in January.
In another friendly, Ao Tanaka scored two goals as Japan beat Canada, 4-1, in Niigata.
Keito Nakamura also scored for Japan, while Alphonso Davies added another with an own-goal in the first half.
Junior Hoilett scored a late consolation for Canada.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Australia in talks with Indonesia about possible bid for 2034 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal on the brink of reaching Euro 2024
Former Chelsea, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from soccer
-
Germany's new coach takes fresh approach for friendlies vs. USMNT, Mexico
Sancet only newcomer in Spain squad for European qualifiers against Scotland and Norway
Neymar scores 78th, 79th goals to surpass Pelé and break Brazil's all-time goal-scoring record
-
Germany's new coach takes a fresh approach for friendlies against the United States and Mexico
Croatia faces UEFA disciplinary charge for fans' fascist flag at Euro 2024 qualifying game
Brazilians split about Neymar breaking Pelé's goal-scoring record
-
Australia in talks with Indonesia about possible bid for 2034 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal on the brink of reaching Euro 2024
Former Chelsea, Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from soccer
-
Germany's new coach takes fresh approach for friendlies vs. USMNT, Mexico
Sancet only newcomer in Spain squad for European qualifiers against Scotland and Norway
Neymar scores 78th, 79th goals to surpass Pelé and break Brazil's all-time goal-scoring record
-
Germany's new coach takes a fresh approach for friendlies against the United States and Mexico
Croatia faces UEFA disciplinary charge for fans' fascist flag at Euro 2024 qualifying game
Brazilians split about Neymar breaking Pelé's goal-scoring record