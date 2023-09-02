Real Madrid Jude Bellingham scores fifth goal in four games to seal Real Madrid comeback over Getafe Published Sep. 2, 2023 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jude Bellingham scored in injury time to complete Real Madrid's 2-1 comeback over Getafe on Saturday, extending his scoring run to a Spanish league-leading five in four matches since joining his new club.

The 20-year-old England midfielder is having a dream start since arriving at Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for 130 million euros ($142 million). His goals have done more than any of his teammates to give Madrid four victories in as many games. Last season, he scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

"We are not surprised by the talent of (Bellingham), but I am surprised that he is scoring so many goals," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "Everyone is surprised, even him."

Getafe struck first through former Madrid youth player Borja Mayoral in the 11th minute.

New Madrid striker Joselu Mato equalized in the 47th. Getafe held firm until the final minutes when Bellingham took advantage of a fumbled save by goalkeeper David Soria to tap in the winner.

This was Madrid's first home game of the season at its renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, which has a retractable roof.

Madrid hit the woodwork three times, and Soria kept Getafe in the game with several saves until his error in the final moments cost his team a point.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game against a team that plays defense very well by packing its area," Ancelotti said. "(But) we scored early in the second half and had many chances. We deserved the win, and thanks to a goal from Bellingham, who is getting used to scoring."

Reporting by The Associate Press.

