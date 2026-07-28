English Premier League
Man City Defender Joško Gvardiol Signs Contract Extension Through 2031
English Premier League

Man City Defender Joško Gvardiol Signs Contract Extension Through 2031

Published Jul. 28, 2026 2:45 p.m. ET

Joško Gvardiol has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester City until 2031.

The Croatia defender joined City in 2023 and had two years remaining on his deal at the Etihad Stadium.

"As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted," Gvardiol said. "It’s the best club in the world to be at.

"The players we have here are amazing. This is a world-class squad that is young and full of potential. I truly believe we will have a lot of success in the coming years."

The 24-year-old Gvardiol joined City from Leipzig for 90 million euros ($99.2 million), ranking him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history. He has won five major trophies, including the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at the club.

"Josko is a player this Club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world," City director of football Hugo Viana said. "Manchester City are committed to keeping our best talent, which is why we are so happy this new contract has been agreed."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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