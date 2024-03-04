Euro Cup
Italy forward Domenico Berardi to miss Euro 2024 with ruptured Achilles tendon
Euro Cup

Italy forward Domenico Berardi to miss Euro 2024 with ruptured Achilles tendon

Published Mar. 4, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET

Key Italy forward Domenico Berardi will miss the European Championship after being diagnosed with a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg on Monday.

The Sassuolo player is slated to undergo surgery on Tuesday, the club said, and likely won't return until next year.

Returning from a separate injury in January to his left knee, which required surgery, Berardi went down in the 58th minute of Sassuolo's 1-0 loss at Hellas Verona on Sunday after controlling an errant kick from Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo. He immediately grasped his right ankle and was eventually helped off the pitch by teammates.

Berardi provided two assists during Italy's run to the European Championship three years ago and was expected to be on the team at this year's tournament in Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Domenico Berardi
Italy
Euro Cup
share
Get more from Euro Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket and how to watch

Euro 2024 Schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket and how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes