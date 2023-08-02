Inter Miami vs. Orlando City odds, predictions; Will Messi score again? Published Aug. 2, 2023 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi has already made a huge splash since coming over to Miami.

Inter Miami CF 's title odds skyrocketed after he helped secure two wins in the MLS Leagues Cup, both games in which he scored.

Messi to score an anytime goal in matchups against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United cashed in for bettors. Can Messi keep that scoring streak going against Orlando City SC?

Let's look at the odds for Inter Miami's match against Orlando City, with expert insight from Jason McIntyre.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: USWNT falls in Alexi Lalas' power rankings

ORLANDO CITY SC vs. INTER MIAMI CF (8 p.m. ET, Wednesday)

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Inter Miami CF -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Orlando City +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over:-125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Under: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Messi to score first goal: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mahomes, Messi, LeBron highlight Colin's seven wonders of the sports world Colin Cowherd reveals his seven wonders of the sports world.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :



Orlando was fortunate to be here on the heels of a 3-2 comeback win over Santos Laguna, a game in which they scored a thrilling stoppage-time winner at home to advance. Despite winning their group, they have to go on the road to face Lionel Messi and the hottest team in MLS.

Before Messi arrived, Inter Miami was the worst team in MLS and hadn’t won in six games. Now, soccer fans are wondering if Messi can carry this team to what would be a stunning Leagues Cup title. The Miami offense has depth. In addition to Messi, they have Josef Martinez (six goals this season) and Leonardo Campana. It will be difficult for Orlando to keep up unless Duncan McGuire can continue his hot streak (three straight games with a goal).

Miami, which would have been an underdog here without La Pulga, is -125 to win in regulation time, and there’s slightly more juice on Over 2.5 goals (-125). The Orlando defense was diced up easily by Santos, and I expect Miami to do the same. With extra rest, Miami is primed to keep the offense rolling, so I like the Over 2.5 goals.

The Miami gambling train has left the station, and as the winning continues, the numbers on Messi to score will keep going up. For instance, Messi to score anytime is up to -175 in this match That’s a far worse price than the last game. If you just want to have action on the game, though, betting on Messi to score — which he’s done in both games — will always be fun wager.

PICK: Over 2.5 goals scored by both teams combined (bet $10 to win $18 total)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;