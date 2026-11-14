Haaland Scores Late Penalty To Seal Norway's Nations League Win Over Wales

Erling Haaland ended a two-game run without scoring for Norway with the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Wales in the Nations League in Oslo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Manchester City star looked set to go three games without scoring – an anomaly for a player who averages at least one goal for every international match he plays – until Connor Roberts conceded a penalty with a foul on Andreas Schjelderup in the 85th minute.

Haaland stayed cool while the decision survived a VAR check, then swung his spot kick to the right of Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

He almost got a second in stoppage time but had to be content with his tally of 66 goals in 60 appearances for Norway – extending his national record.

Haaland’s rate of scoring is unseen since "der Bomber" Gerd Muller scored 68 in 62 games for West Germany, including the decisive goal in the 1974 World Cup final.

Norway needed Antonio Nusa to get the breakthrough in the 59th after Wales’ defense failed to adequately clear a corner.

Haaland set up Schjelderup to make it 2-0 with a simple finish soon after, only for David Brooks to make the finish exciting with a brilliant chip over the goalkeeper.

Haaland then ended any suspense to seal Norway's second win in Group A4.

Reporting by The Associated Press.