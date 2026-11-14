UEFA Nations League
Haaland Scores Late Penalty To Seal Norway's Nations League Win Over Wales
UEFA Nations League

Haaland Scores Late Penalty To Seal Norway's Nations League Win Over Wales

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 3:00 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland ended a two-game run without scoring for Norway with the third goal in a 3-1 victory over Wales in the Nations League in Oslo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Manchester City star looked set to go three games without scoring – an anomaly for a player who averages at least one goal for every international match he plays – until Connor Roberts conceded a penalty with a foul on Andreas Schjelderup in the 85th minute.

Haaland stayed cool while the decision survived a VAR check, then swung his spot kick to the right of Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

He almost got a second in stoppage time but had to be content with his tally of 66 goals in 60 appearances for Norway – extending his national record.

Haaland’s rate of scoring is unseen since "der Bomber" Gerd Muller scored 68 in 62 games for West Germany, including the decisive goal in the 1974 World Cup final.

Norway needed Antonio Nusa to get the breakthrough in the 59th after Wales’ defense failed to adequately clear a corner.

Haaland set up Schjelderup to make it 2-0 with a simple finish soon after, only for David Brooks to make the finish exciting with a brilliant chip over the goalkeeper.

Haaland then ended any suspense to seal Norway's second win in Group A4.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from the UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Italy Stuns France: 3 Takeaways From Thursday's Nations League Matches

Italy Stuns France: 3 Takeaways From Thursday's Nations League Matches

recommended
  1. NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Dutch Romp Greece, Germany Cruises In UEFA Nations League Action

    Dutch Romp Greece, Germany Cruises In UEFA Nations League Action

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Who Reigns In Europe? Alexi Lalas' UEFA Nations League Power Rankings

    Who Reigns In Europe? Alexi Lalas' UEFA Nations League Power Rankings

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Alexi Lalas' Top UEFA Nations League Stars: Where Kane, Mbappé, Yamal Stack Up

    Alexi Lalas' Top UEFA Nations League Stars: Where Kane, Mbappé, Yamal Stack Up

  2. NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Top 5 Storylines As Europe's Biggest Stars Back In UEFA Nations League Action

    Top 5 Storylines As Europe's Biggest Stars Back In UEFA Nations League Action

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: 3 Takeaways From Spain, England, Portugal Nations League Roster Drops

    3 Takeaways From Spain, England, Portugal Nations League Roster Drops

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Our Fantasy Draft With Europe's Top Players Ahead Of UEFA Nations League

    Our Fantasy Draft With Europe's Top Players Ahead Of UEFA Nations League

  3. NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Goalscorers Have Personality And A Big Ego. Ronaldo Was The Best At All That.

    Goalscorers Have Personality And A Big Ego. Ronaldo Was The Best At All That.

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Jobe Bellingham Earns First England Call-Up; Cole Palmer Left Out

    Jobe Bellingham Earns First England Call-Up; Cole Palmer Left Out

    NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Spain Coach Says Soccer Can Help Heal Country After Recent Tragedies

    Spain Coach Says Soccer Can Help Heal Country After Recent Tragedies

Item 1 of 3
NATIONS LEAGUE trending
NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Dutch Romp Greece, Germany Cruises In UEFA Nations League Action
Dutch Romp Greece, Germany Cruises In UEFA Nations League Action
NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Who Reigns In Europe? Alexi Lalas' UEFA Nations League Power Rankings
Who Reigns In Europe? Alexi Lalas' UEFA Nations League Power Rankings
NATIONS LEAGUE Trending Image: Alexi Lalas' Top UEFA Nations League Stars: Where Kane, Mbappé, Yamal Stack Up
Alexi Lalas' Top UEFA Nations League Stars: Where Kane, Mbappé, Yamal Stack Up
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes