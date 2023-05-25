FIFA Women's World Cup
France star Delphine Cascarino will miss World Cup with ACL injury
France star Delphine Cascarino will miss World Cup with ACL injury

Published May. 25, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET

France and Lyon midfielder Delphine Cascarino will miss the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament in a league match against Paris-Saint Germain on Sunday. Lyon announced on Thursday that she will miss "several months" with the injury.

Cascarino, 26, addressed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"As you could see in the last game against PSG, unfortunately I came out inured and after several medical examinations, the verdict was dropped," the caption read. "I have a partial rupture in my ACL, so I will have to go into surgery in the next few days. Unfortunately I won't be able to participate in the World Cup this summer with my teammates, which I'II support from here.

"I have a long way to come back stronger. A big thank you to everyone for your messages of support."

This is the second serious knee injury France has encountered in the last year. In July, during the Euro 2022 tournament, striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto ruptured her anterior cruciate ligaments. Katoto has yet to make her return.

Knee injuries have also hurt other countries' stars, including United States women's national team players Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson, and England players Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson.

France will begin its World Cup on July 23 against Jamaica. France also has Brazil and Panama in its group.

The 2023 World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

