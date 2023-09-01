FIFA Women's World Cup FIFA president Gianni Infantino slams Luis Rubiales, says kiss 'should have never happened' Published Sep. 1, 2023 2:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing national team star Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.

In an Instagram post published Thursday afternoon, Infantino wrote that the incident and the near-universal public backlash that followed Rubiales' unwanted act "spoiled" La Roja's win over England in the final in Sydney, Australia.

"The well-deserved celebration for these magnificent champions was spoiled by what happened after the final whistle," Infantino wrote. "And what continued to happen in the following days.

"This should never have happened," the post continued. "But it did happen and FIFA's disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions. The disciplinary proceedings will continue their legitimate course."

Rubiales has so far refused every call to step down from his post. But FIFA suspended the 46-year-old last week from all soccer-related activities for at least 90 days while the disciplinary committee of sport's governing body investigates his behavior — which also included an obscene gesture following Spain's goal in the 1-0 victory — during and after the match.

The controversy is showing no signs of slowing down. Days after Rubiales mother ended a hunger strike to protest what she felt was unfair treatment of her son, the former defender's uncle told a local outlet that his nephew needed "a social re-education program" and "a reeducation in his relationship with women."

Meantime, controversial La Roja coach Jorge Vilda — who more than a dozen current and former players accused of mistreatment and who initially supported Rubiales' conduct in Sydney before backtracking — is reportedly about to be fired by the Spanish federation.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter

