FIFA Women's World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino slams Luis Rubiales, says kiss 'should have never happened'
FIFA Women's World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino slams Luis Rubiales, says kiss 'should have never happened'

Published Sep. 1, 2023 2:39 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing national team star Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth after Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.

In an Instagram post published Thursday afternoon, Infantino wrote that the incident and the near-universal public backlash that followed Rubiales' unwanted act "spoiled" La Roja's win over England in the final in Sydney, Australia.

"The well-deserved celebration for these magnificent champions was spoiled by what happened after the final whistle," Infantino wrote. "And what continued to happen in the following days.

"This should never have happened," the post continued.  "But it did happen and FIFA's disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility and took the necessary actions. The disciplinary proceedings will continue their legitimate course."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubiales has so far refused every call to step down from his post. But FIFA suspended the 46-year-old last week from all soccer-related activities for at least 90 days while the disciplinary committee of sport's governing body investigates his behavior — which also included an obscene gesture following Spain's goal in the 1-0 victory — during and after the match.

The controversy is showing no signs of slowing down. Days after Rubiales mother ended a hunger strike to protest what she felt was unfair treatment of her son, the former defender's uncle told a local outlet that his nephew needed "a social re-education program" and "a reeducation in his relationship with women."

Meantime, controversial La Roja coach Jorge Vilda — who more than a dozen current and former players accused of mistreatment and who initially supported Rubiales' conduct in Sydney before backtracking — is reportedly about to be fired by the Spanish federation.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Spain
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners channel Run DMC ahead of game vs. Mets

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners channel Run DMC ahead of game vs. Mets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes