FIFA Women's World Cup Fans react on social media to USA's shocking elimination from Women's World Cup Updated Aug. 6, 2023 10:02 a.m. ET

Disaster has struck for the United States Women's National Team.

Despite an incredibly hard-fought battle in the round of 16, arguably the U.S.'s best-played game of this tournament, the Americans fell to Sweden and are out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The loss came in heartbreaking fashion — a 5-4 penalty shootout in which the winning Sweden penalty just barely crossed the line despite goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's best effort to make one more incredible save.

It is the earliest exit the United States has ever had in the Women's World Cup and ends the team's bid to become the first ever to win the tournament three straight times.

Here is how social media reacted to the stunning result.

