FIFA Women's World Cup
Fans react on social media to USA's shocking elimination from Women's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

Fans react on social media to USA's shocking elimination from Women's World Cup

Updated Aug. 6, 2023 10:02 a.m. ET

Disaster has struck for the United States Women's National Team.

Despite an incredibly hard-fought battle in the round of 16, arguably the U.S.'s best-played game of this tournament, the Americans fell to Sweden and are out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The loss came in heartbreaking fashion — a 5-4 penalty shootout in which the winning Sweden penalty just barely crossed the line despite goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's best effort to make one more incredible save.

It is the earliest exit the United States has ever had in the Women's World Cup and ends the team's bid to become the first ever to win the tournament three straight times. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is how social media reacted to the stunning result.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Sophia Smith
Alyssa Naeher
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Inside the nail-biting drama of the US-Sweden penalty shootout

Inside the nail-biting drama of the US-Sweden penalty shootout

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes