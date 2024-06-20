UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: England fails to impress again, Spain wins Group B Published Jun. 20, 2024 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

England is still looking for its statement of Euro 2024 win after drawing with Denmark 1-1 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Thursday. Meanwhile, Spain looked dangerous once again, beating Italy 1-0 for its second win of the group stage.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the star-studded seventh day of Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

ADVERTISEMENT

Slovenia has yet to record a win in five Euros matches all-time, now 0-1-4 (W-L-D) since their first appearance in 2000.

Zan Karnicnik scored his second goal ever for Slovenia in his 30th cap for his country.

Serbia's 95th minute goal was the latest equalizing goal in Euros history. Six goals have been scored in the second half of stoppage time at Euro 2024, which is already one more than in the whole of the 2020 edition.

Serbia scored with its 33rd cross, the most of any team in a game at Euro 2024 so far.

Dušan Tadić became the oldest player to start for Serbia/Yugoslavia at the Euros (35 years, 213 days), overtaking Dragan Stojkovic in 2000 (35 years, 114 days), who is the current Serbia manager.

Slovenia vs. Serbia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

England conceded a goal, ending its five-match streak of clean sheets in the group stage at the Euros, which previously was the longest run in the competition's history.

Harry Kane scored his fifth career goal at the Euros, becoming the third Englishman to do so; Alan Shearer has seven, Wayne Rooney has six.

Kane's 13 goals at major tournaments are the most in English history. He is only the third player to score in four separate major tournaments for England (2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, Euro 2022 World Cup, Euro 2024), after Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

Jude Bellingham became the first England player to make 10 appearances at a major tournament while younger than 21.

Jordan Pickford made his 21st major tournament appearance, overtaking Peter Shilton's record for the most by an England goalkeeper.

Morten Hjulmand's goal for Denmark was the 13th from outside the box this tournament, already more than was scored in the entire group stage at Euro 2020 (12), and more than the entire 2022 World Cup (12 in 64 matches). It was also his first career goal for Denmark, and the longest of the tournament so far (nearly 34 yards).

Christian Eriksen made his 132nd appearance for Denmark, tying Simon Kjaer for the national team record.

Denmark vs. England Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Spain wins Group B and advances out of the group stage for the fifth consecutive tournament. The last it did not advance past the group stage of the Euros was 2004.

Spain is now 4-0-0 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros when facing the reigning champions. It beat Soviet Union (Russia) in 1964, Germany in 1984 and Greece in 2008.

Spain improves to 14-11-16 (W-L-D) all-time vs Italy, and is unbeaten in its last six matches against the Italians (4-0-2, W-L-D).

Spain is now 20-1-4 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros when scoring first, with the lone loss coming against Croatia in 2016.

Spain's last 54 goals at the Euros have been scored inside the penalty area.

Pedri made his 12th major tournament appearance, tied with Cristiano Ronaldo for the most by any European player aged 21 or younger.

Italy records its first loss in its last eight matches. It entered today 5-0-2 (W-L-D) in its previous seven. This was its first loss since October of 2023.

The own goal in this match was the first one in a meeting between Spain and Italy since 1970 and the first Italy has conceded in Euros history. This was also the fifth own goal of the tournament, the second-most at a single edition of the Euros (11 in 2020).

Bryan Cristante was booked 20 seconds after coming on as a substitute, the fastest on record (since 1980) by a substitute at the Euros.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had eight saves, which is tied with Albania's Thomas Strakosha for the most in a game so far. Donnarumma was the 2020 Player of the Tournament.

The last 48 Euros matches have seen a goal scored, extending the record for the longest such streak in Euros history. The last game to not see a goal was England vs Scotland on June 18, 2021.

Spain vs. Italy Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Best of the Day

Assist of the Day: Timi Elsnik, Slovenia

Elsnik spotted Zan Karnicnik at the far post and played it perfectly to him for the opening goal of the match.

Save of the Day: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy

Donnarumma had a response for all but one of Spain's shots on target.

Goal of the Day: Luka Jović, Serbia

Who else but the 95th-minute-man? Serbia still has a chance to advance to the knockout stage thanks to Jović's late-match heroics.

share