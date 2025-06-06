WCQ - UEFA
Estonia vs. Norway: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Updated Jun. 9, 2025 9:40 a.m. ET
Estonia hosts Norway in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Norway enters the match on a scoring tear, while Estonia looks to pull off an upset at home and climb the group standings.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Estonia vs. Norway.
When is Estonia vs. Norway? How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
Estonia vs. Norway Head to Head
Estonia has played Norway a total of 8 times (all-time). Norway has won 4 games, drawn 2, and lost 2 to Estonia since 1932.
Estonia vs. Norway Past Results
- 3/24/2016: Estonia 0, Norway 0 (International Friendly)
- 11/12/2014: Norway 0, Estonia 1 (International Friendly)
- 11/9/2014: Norway 0, Estonia 1 (International Friendly)
- 4/20/2005: Estonia 1, Norway 2 (International Friendly)
- 1/22/1999: Norway 3, Estonia 3 (Israel 70th Anniversary)
- 2/6/1995: Estonia 0, Norway 7 (International Friendly)
- 5/31/1938: Norway 1, Estonia 0 (International Friendly)
- 6/5/1932: Norway 3, Estonia 0 (International Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Estonia
- 6/6: Estonia 1-3 Israel (H)
- 3/25: Estonia 3-2 Moldova (A)
- 3/22: Estonia 1-2 Israel (A)
- 11/19: Estonia 0-1 Slovakia (A)
- 11/16: Estonia 0-0 Azerbaijan (A)
Norway
- 6/6: Norway 3-0 Italy (H)
- 3/25: Norway 4-2 Israel (A)
- 3/22: Norway 5-0 Moldova (A)
- 11/17: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan (H)
- 11/14: Norway 4-1 Slovenia (A)
