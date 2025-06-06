WCQ - UEFA Estonia vs. Norway: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Updated Jun. 9, 2025 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Estonia hosts Norway in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. Norway enters the match on a scoring tear, while Estonia looks to pull off an upset at home and climb the group standings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Estonia vs. Norway.

When is Estonia vs. Norway? How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Estonia vs. Norway Head to Head

Estonia has played Norway a total of 8 times (all-time). Norway has won 4 games, drawn 2, and lost 2 to Estonia since 1932.

Estonia vs. Norway Past Results

3/24/2016: Estonia 0, Norway 0 (International Friendly)

11/12/2014: Norway 0, Estonia 1 (International Friendly)

11/9/2014: Norway 0, Estonia 1 (International Friendly)

4/20/2005: Estonia 1, Norway 2 (International Friendly)

1/22/1999: Norway 3, Estonia 3 (Israel 70th Anniversary)

2/6/1995: Estonia 0, Norway 7 (International Friendly)

5/31/1938: Norway 1, Estonia 0 (International Friendly)

6/5/1932: Norway 3, Estonia 0 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Estonia

6/6: Estonia 1-3 Israel (H)

3/25: Estonia 3-2 Moldova (A)

3/22: Estonia 1-2 Israel (A)

11/19: Estonia 0-1 Slovakia (A)

11/16: Estonia 0-0 Azerbaijan (A)

Norway

6/6: Norway 3-0 Italy (H)

3/25: Norway 4-2 Israel (A)

3/22: Norway 5-0 Moldova (A)

11/17: Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan (H)

11/14: Norway 4-1 Slovenia (A)

