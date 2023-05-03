Erling Haaland sets new Premier League scoring record
Erling Haaland set a new Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City's game against West Ham on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.
Haaland had evened the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole with his 34th of the campaign against Fulham on Sunday.
And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.
Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.
His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.
English soccer's top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more matches in which to extend his record.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
USMNT defender Tim Ream set for surgery on fractured arm
Wrexham party goes on in Wales and maybe Las Vegas, too
USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
-
J.J. Watt and wife Kealia announce investment in Burnley F.C.
Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destination
Why Jesse Marsch might be new frontrunner for USMNT coaching job
-
Arsenal beats Chelsea 3-1, takes league lead for now
Wrexham to play friendlies vs. Man United, Chelsea in U.S. this summer
Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds
-
USMNT defender Tim Ream set for surgery on fractured arm
Wrexham party goes on in Wales and maybe Las Vegas, too
USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
-
J.J. Watt and wife Kealia announce investment in Burnley F.C.
Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destination
Why Jesse Marsch might be new frontrunner for USMNT coaching job
-
Arsenal beats Chelsea 3-1, takes league lead for now
Wrexham to play friendlies vs. Man United, Chelsea in U.S. this summer
Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds