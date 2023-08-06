FIFA Women's World Cup England-Nigeria, Australia-Denmark predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Aug. 6, 2023 12:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is heating up now that we're in the knockout stage — and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

RELATED: United States vs. Sweden highlights: Sweden triumphs on penalty kicks

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets daily throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe in transparency, so my tournament best bets record currently sits at 27-19, +$393. This is based on my wager amounts, with each being to win $100. But remember, you can always bet any amount you are comfortable with.

Let's dive into the fun with a couple of bets I'm making for Day 3 of the knockout stage.

England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m. ET Monday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app



England to advance and Both Teams To Score (BTTS) No (-170)

Nigeria has been tough to crack, as it didn’t concede a goal in two of its three group matches. So it wouldn’t surprise me if this one went to extra time. It also wouldn’t surprise me if England scored early and just saw the game out.

This has been a tourney of major shocks, but I can't see the major shock of England not advancing here — especially with the lineup changes and change in tactics employed by Sarina Wiegman.

PICK: England to advance and BTTS No (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Vlatko Andonovski's postgame news conference after USWNT's elimination vs. Sweden Check out Vlatko Andonovski's postgame presser after the USWNT's elimination vs. Sweden in the round of 16 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m. ET Monday, FS1 and the FOX Sports app



Under 2.5 goals (-165)

Denmark has scored three goals in the tourney. One was from the penalty spot against Haiti, one was in the 90th minute versus China, and one was in the 10th minute of stoppage time against Haiti.

This has the feel of Denmark just trying to get to extra time against the host nation and not leave itself open to counterattacks and dangerous chances.

I can't see Denmark scoring unless Australia does something very bad — which it did against Nigeria. Either way, I expect two goals max in the 90 minutes.

PICK: Under 2.5 goals by both teams combined (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share