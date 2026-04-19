Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Propels Al-Nassr To AFC Champions League Two Semifinal

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 969th career goal as Al-Nassr secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl.

The commanding win ensures the Saudi giants progress comfortably to the semifinals of the AFC Champions League Two where Al Ahli awaits.

Ronaldo sets the tone in easy win

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 11th minute, latching onto a precise cross from Nawaf Boushal to fire home.

This goal marked the 969th of his career, leaving him just 31 goals shy of the legendary 1,000-goal milestone. Furthermore, Al-Wasl became the 160th club the 41-year-old has scored against.

The forward played 67 minutes, recording 24 touches and three shots on target before being replaced by Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Félix provides creative spark in first half

Following the opener, João Félix took charge of the creative duties for the visitors. The former Benfica star delivered two precise corners that resulted in goals for Inigo Martinez and Abdulelah Al-Amri within two minutes of each other.

Eventually, the fourth goal arrived in the 80th minute through Sadio Mane, who capitalized on a defensive error.

Al-Nassr exploited the vulnerabilities of their Emirati opponents, effectively ending the match as a competitive contest and underlining their status as overwhelming favorites for the continental trophy.

Domestic success mirrors continental dominance

This continental success reflects the incredible domestic form Al-Nassr has maintained. They currently sit top of the Saudi Pro League table with 76 points from 29 matches, holding an eight-point advantage over second-placed Al-Hilal.

The club have boasted a massive +58 goal difference, outperforming rivals like Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

With five league fixtures remaining, including massive home clashes against Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, the Riyadh-based outfit is perfectly positioned to claim domestic glory.

Chasing silverware before World Cup duty

Ronaldo is undeniably the driving force behind this phenomenal campaign, boasting remarkable individual numbers across all fronts.

In 30 total appearances this term, he has accumulated 2,556 minutes of playtime, netting an impressive 26 goals and providing four assists.

His domestic brilliance includes 24 goals in 25 Saudi Pro League matches, complemented by contributions in the Saudi Super Cup, King's Cup, and now the AFC Champions League Two.

Ronaldo will hope to take that form into the 2026 World Cup with Portugal this summer.