United States
CONCACAF Nations League final to be played at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas
United States

CONCACAF Nations League final to be played at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas

Published Nov. 13, 2023 2:41 p.m. ET

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the site of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on March 21 and the final three days later.

The stadium is among the sites of the 2026 World Cup and is under consideration for the final on July 19 of that year. The Nations League site was announced Monday by the governing body of soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Nations League semifinals will involve the winners of the four quarterfinal series being played this week and next: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago; Mexico vs. Honduras; Costa Rica vs. Panama; and Jamaica vs. Canada.

The U.S. won the first two editions of the Nations League, in 2021 at Denver and this June at Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year's Copa America, the South American championship that will be played in the United States. The quarterfinal losers advance to a playoff for two Copa America berths, to be played on March 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
CONCACAF Nations League
Copa América
United States
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints head to bye in first place but with big questions to answer

Saints head to bye in first place but with big questions to answer

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes