CONCACAF Nations League final to be played at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be the site of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on March 21 and the final three days later.

The stadium is among the sites of the 2026 World Cup and is under consideration for the final on July 19 of that year. The Nations League site was announced Monday by the governing body of soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Nations League semifinals will involve the winners of the four quarterfinal series being played this week and next: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago; Mexico vs. Honduras; Costa Rica vs. Panama; and Jamaica vs. Canada.

The U.S. won the first two editions of the Nations League, in 2021 at Denver and this June at Las Vegas.

The four quarterfinal winners also qualify for next year's Copa America, the South American championship that will be played in the United States. The quarterfinal losers advance to a playoff for two Copa America berths, to be played on March 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

