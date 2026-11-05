Gold Cup
2027 Gold Cup Format Changes Will See USA, Mexico Part Of Two Groups Of 8 Teams
Gold Cup

2027 Gold Cup Format Changes Will See USA, Mexico Part Of Two Groups Of 8 Teams

Updated Nov. 5, 2026 3:02 p.m. ET

The Gold Cup soccer tournament – which features squads like the U.S. men's national team and Mexico's men's national team – will shift from a four-group format of 16 teams to a two-group structure starting with its next edition, the North American governing body known as CONCACAF said Thursday.

Through last year's tournament, the Gold Cup featured 16 national teams divided into four groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals. Under the new format, the two groups will consist of eight countries each, with the top four teams from each advancing. The new structure guarantees all participating teams at least four matches instead of three.

"We are really excited about what this new format will bring to the tournament’s group stage," CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani said. "Every match will matter, with teams facing a balanced mix of opponents and competing for a place in the knockout rounds."

The 2027 tournament, which is expected to have at least some games in the United States, will kick off on June 17 and conclude with the final on July 11. The draw will take place on April 8.

The next Gold Cup will feature 15 countries from the region qualifying through the Nations League, alongside guest nation Saudi Arabia. The 2025 edition saw Mexico beat the USMNT, 2-1, in Houston. 

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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