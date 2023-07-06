English Premier League
César Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club
César Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club

Published Jul. 6, 2023 3:26 p.m. ET

Described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion, Cesar Azpilicueta ended his 11-year, trophy-laden spell at the London club on Thursday.

Spain defender Azpilicueta won every major title with Chelsea, including two English Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

"Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as a loyal Chelsea legend," club co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said. "He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out, to achieve success."

Azpilicueta made 508 appearances for Chelsea and won nine trophies after signing from Marseille in 2012.

He also won the FA Cup, English League Cup, two Europa Leagues, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The 33-year-old Azpilicueta is reportedly set to join Spanish team Atletico Madrid.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

