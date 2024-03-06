UEFA Champions League
Bellingham gets 2-game suspension for 'aggressive' protest to ref
UEFA Champions League

Bellingham gets 2-game suspension for 'aggressive' protest to ref

Updated Mar. 6, 2024 5:01 p.m. ET

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was handed a two-game suspension on Wednesday for protesting against a referee after his late goal was waived off in a Spanish league match last weekend.

Bellingham loudly complained after the referee blew the final whistle before he sent his header into the net for what would have been Madrid's winner against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday. The game ended in a tie, 2-2.

Madrid had continued its attack even though referee Jesús Gil Manzano ended the game after a ball crossed into the area.

Gil Manzano wrote in his report that Bellingham ran toward him "in an aggressive manner shouting repeatedly" with an expletive in English to describe the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid was expected to appeal the two-game suspension. The team's next two matches in the league are against Celta Vigo on Sunday and at Osasuna the following weekend.

Madrid has a seven-point lead over Girona after 27 matches.

Bellingham, the England midfielder who is the Spanish league's leading scorer with 16 goals, started for Madrid against Valencia after missing three games with an ankle sprain.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Champions League: Bayern comes back to advances in style, Kylian Mbappé powers PSG to quarterfinals

Champions League: Bayern comes back to advances in style, Kylian Mbappé powers PSG to quarterfinals

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes