Barcelona, Inter Miami working together on Messi deal

Barcelona is rumored to be in talks with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami for the potential signing of Lionel Messi this summer.

After a successful stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi reportedly desires a return to Barcelona. In light of this, discussions have commenced between Barca and Miami, focusing on a potential buy-and-loan agreement for Messi.

Under this proposed deal, Inter Miami would sign Messi as a free agent during the summer. He would then be loaned back to Barcelona for 18 months. Following this, he would return to Miami to embark on the twilight stages of his illustrious career.

The report, originating from L'Equipe, outlines the benefits of this move. This arrangement would allow Messi to continue playing at the highest level until the 2024 Copa America, a prestigious international tournament for South American teams. Subsequently, he would have the opportunity to explore the MLS and experience football in the United States.

Barcelona has always been Messi's preferred destination after his contract expires, but the primary obstacle to this potential move lies in Barcelona's delicate financial situation. Despite offloading the considerable wages of veteran players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the club must navigate its financial constraints to make this deal a reality.

Meanwhile, alternative rumors have emerged linking Messi to a move to Saudi Arabia. In this scenario, he would face off against his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports indicate that Al-Hilal has increased their offer to an astonishing €600 million per year, surpassing the salary of Ronaldo's current club, Al-Nassr, by double the amount. Nevertheless, no agreement has been reached with any party at this stage.

The football world eagerly awaits the outcome of these negotiations as fans around the globe ponder the future destination of Messi. Will he return to the familiar grounds of Barcelona or embark on a new adventure in the MLS or even Saudi Arabia? Stay tuned.

