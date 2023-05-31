MLS
Barcelona, Inter Miami working together on Messi deal
MLS

Barcelona, Inter Miami working together on Messi deal

Updated May. 31, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET

Barcelona is rumored to be in talks with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami for the potential signing of Lionel Messi this summer.

After a successful stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi reportedly desires a return to Barcelona. In light of this, discussions have commenced between Barca and Miami, focusing on a potential buy-and-loan agreement for Messi. 

Under this proposed deal, Inter Miami would sign Messi as a free agent during the summer. He would then be loaned back to Barcelona for 18 months. Following this, he would return to Miami to embark on the twilight stages of his illustrious career.

The report, originating from L'Equipe, outlines the benefits of this move. This arrangement would allow Messi to continue playing at the highest level until the 2024 Copa America, a prestigious international tournament for South American teams. Subsequently, he would have the opportunity to explore the MLS and experience football in the United States.

Barcelona has always been Messi's preferred destination after his contract expires, but the primary obstacle to this potential move lies in Barcelona's delicate financial situation. Despite offloading the considerable wages of veteran players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, the club must navigate its financial constraints to make this deal a reality.

Meanwhile, alternative rumors have emerged linking Messi to a move to Saudi Arabia. In this scenario, he would face off against his long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports indicate that Al-Hilal has increased their offer to an astonishing €600 million per year, surpassing the salary of Ronaldo's current club, Al-Nassr, by double the amount. Nevertheless, no agreement has been reached with any party at this stage.

The football world eagerly awaits the outcome of these negotiations as fans around the globe ponder the future destination of Messi. Will he return to the familiar grounds of Barcelona or embark on a new adventure in the MLS or even Saudi Arabia? Stay tuned.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Inter Miami CF
share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson's fresh approach provides optimism for Broncos

Russell Wilson's fresh approach provides optimism for Broncos

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes