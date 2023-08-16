English Premier League
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber to undergo surgery for ACL injury
English Premier League

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber to undergo surgery for ACL injury

Published Aug. 16, 2023 1:47 p.m. ET

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set for a long spell out after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in his competitive debut for the Premier League club.

Arsenal didn't give a timeframe for the Netherlands international's absence when confirming the nature of his injury on Wednesday.

Timber, who joined from Dutch team Ajax in the offseason, was hurt in the first half of the Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time," the club said. "The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focused on Jurrien’s rehabilitation program, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

ADVERTISEMENT

ACL injuries can keep players out for up to 12 months.

Timber said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that his injury "is more serious than expected."

"I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period," he wrote.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
Arsenal
Jurrien Timber
share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL 2023 odds: Lines, predictions for top offenses, including Cowboys

NFL 2023 odds: Lines, predictions for top offenses, including Cowboys

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes