United States American players Ricardo Pepi, Rokas Pukštas shortlisted for Golden Boy award Published Sep. 6, 2023 3:27 p.m. ET

United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi and United States youth national team midfielder Rokas Pukštas have been named to the 100-player shortlist for the Golden Boy award.

The Golden Boy award is given to the most outstanding player under the age of 21 in Europe's top leagues over a calendar year. The award was established in 2003 by Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport.

Pepi, 20, started 2022 with German Bundesliga side FC Ausburg but was loaned to Eredivise club FC Groningen for the 2022-23 season after failing to make an impression at Ausburg. At Groningen, Pepsi flourished, scoring 13 goals in 36 appearances. His form didn't earn him a call-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, however, it did allow him to move to top-tier Dutch club PSV in the summer transfer window.

Pukštas hasn't been called up to the men's national team yet but that might change soon. The 19-year-old recorded 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season. Pukštas is a dual national with the United States and Lithuania but has exclusively represented the U.S. at the youth international level, most recently at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The 2022 Golden Boy award was given to Spain and FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi. Gavi's teammate Pedri won the award in 2021.

The winner of the award will be announced on Oct. 30 at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

