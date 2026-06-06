Lalas: Matt Freese Needs To 'Step Up His Game' After 'Letdown' vs. Germany

There were plenty of bright spots for the United States men’s national team in their 2-1 loss to No. 10-ranked Germany on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago: Antonee Robinson's wonder strike, Christian Pulisic's confidence and the play from the fullbacks.

However, the jury is still very much out on the situation in goal with Matt Freese and Matt Turner.

Freese got the starting nod in goal against Germany after Turner started the first half of the United States' friendly against Senegal on Sunday. For many, Freese's selection in Saturday's squad was a sign of his standing in Maurico Pochettino's pecking order, but for Alexi Lalas, Freese still has something to prove.

"The second goal from Germany, again, was a letdown," Lalas said on his "State of the Union" podcast. "I want to be fair, there was a little bit of a deflection on the shot, but it just goes back to Matt Freese has yet to make the save he shouldn't make, and there are plenty of big-time goalkeepers in the world that would find a way to make that save."

Matt Turner had two saves in 90 minutes against Germany. (Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Lalas' criticism was not limited to Germany's second goal. The former U.S. international also placed much of the blame for Kai Havertz's opening strike on Freese, arguing that the goalkeeper failed to take command of his penalty area.

With the United States deploying a high defensive line while defending the set piece, Lalas believes Freese needed to be far more aggressive in coming off his line and dealing with the danger before Havertz could capitalize.

"I think the majority of this blame goes on Matt Freese," Lalas said. "It used to drive me crazy when coaches and goalkeepers would want you as high as possible, and I would say fine, but recognize that you are putting me at a huge disadvantage in terms of meeting the ball and being goalside of my attacker.

"If you are going to create what amounts to a 10-15 yard space, your goalkeeper damn well better come out and clean house, and that is certainly not what Matt Freese did on this. You are left as defenders having to retreat and then get goalside."

The goalkeeping position remains one of the biggest question marks for the United States heading into the World Cup. Matt Turner has struggled to build on the momentum he gained from his strong performances at the 2022 World Cup, despite putting together a solid season with the New England Revolution. Meanwhile, Freese has established himself as the current No. 1, but he has yet to fully cement the role with consistently standout performances.

Unlike previous generations, when the United States could call upon multiple elite goalkeepers, the current pool lacks the same level of proven international talent. As a result, the competition between Freese and Turner remains open heading into the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino played three different goalkeepers in the last two matches. (Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

Despite his criticism, Lalas still expects Freese to start the United States' World Cup opener against Paraguay next Friday. He also suggested that the lineup used against Germany is likely close to the team Mauricio Pochettino will deploy, with the exception of Miles Robinson.

"I'm not saying that Matt Turner is going to start," Lalas continued. "I still think it's Matt Freese. Matt Freese is going to have to step up his game as the World Cup happens here next week. Again, make that save where you go, 'Wow, I didn't know he had it in him.' We haven't seen any of those moments from Matt Freese other than saving penalties. Which is wonderful, but who knows when we're going to get to penalties?"