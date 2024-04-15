English Premier League 2024 English Premier League title odds; Man City the new favorite Updated Apr. 15, 2024 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A weekend collapse of Arsenal and Liverpool means that Manchester City are now atop of the English Premier League standings and the betting favorite to win their fourth-straight title. Both of City's competitors had taken turns at holding the best odds to win the league in the weeks prior, but Pep Guardiola's squad is now a comfortable favorite.

With six games remaining and a two-point lead, Manchester City are -250 favorites to win the league.

RELATED: Manchester City has advantage in Premier League title race after Arsenal and Liverpool lose

In addition to the Premier League title race, Manchester City and Arsenal are still competing in the Champions League, while Liverpool remains in competition for the Europa League.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the added workload, will Manchester City be able to hold off their adversaries?

Let's look at the most recent odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN PREMIER LEAGUE:*

Manchester City : -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Arsenal: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Liverpool : +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

*odds as of 4/15/24

Manchester City entered their Saturday fixture against Luton with their last loss in the Premier League on December 6, 2023.

After a slow start to the season, they had been gradually making their way up the standings, finding themselves one point behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

Both at home over the weekend, Arsenal and Liverpool were each shutout, Arsenal 2-0 to Aston Villa and Liverpool 1-0 to Crystal Palace.

While all three teams are still in contention, the "Gunners" and "Reds" will need to collect as many points as possible over the last six matches in order to have a chance at overtaking Man City's two-point lead.

share

recommended Manchester City has advantage in Premier League title race after Arsenal and Liverpool lose