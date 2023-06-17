2023 UEFA Nations League finals odds: How to bet Spain-Croatia

2023 UEFA Nations League finals odds: How to bet Spain-Croatia

Published Jun. 17, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET

Spain and Croatia will square off in the UEFA Nations League final in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday.

The match will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadion Feijenoord.

Spain will have another shot to capture the Nations League championship after losing to France in the final in 2021.

Croatia will be playing in the UEFA Nations League finals for the first time. Croatia finished second in the 2018 World Cup and third in 2022. 

Luka Modrić, a midfielder for Real Madrid, and Croatia advanced to the finals with a 4-2 win over host Netherlands. Modrić won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Spain advanced with a 2-1 win over Italy on goals by Yeremy Pino and substitute Joselu. Spain won the World Cup in 2010.

Here's how to bet the Croatia-Spain match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under,

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain vs. Croatia in Rotterdam, 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+, Univision

Croatia: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Spain: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Draw: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total
Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Netherlands vs. Croatia highlights

Netherlands vs. Croatia highlights
The Netherlands and Croatia faced off in their semifinals match for the 2023 UEFA Nations League.


Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Are Maulers peaking? Week 10 dominance sends Pittsburgh to playoffs

Are Maulers peaking? Week 10 dominance sends Pittsburgh to playoffs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes