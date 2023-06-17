2023 UEFA Nations League finals odds: How to bet Spain-Croatia Published Jun. 17, 2023 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Spain and Croatia will square off in the UEFA Nations League final in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday.

The match will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadion Feijenoord.

Spain will have another shot to capture the Nations League championship after losing to France in the final in 2021.

Croatia will be playing in the UEFA Nations League finals for the first time. Croatia finished second in the 2018 World Cup and third in 2022.

Luka Modrić, a midfielder for Real Madrid, and Croatia advanced to the finals with a 4-2 win over host Netherlands. Modrić won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Spain advanced with a 2-1 win over Italy on goals by Yeremy Pino and substitute Joselu. Spain won the World Cup in 2010.

Here's how to bet the Croatia-Spain match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under,

Spain vs. Croatia in Rotterdam, 2:45 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+, Univision

Croatia: +260 ( bet $10 to win $36 total )

Spain: +110 ( bet $10 to win $21 total )

Draw: +235 ( bet $10 to win $33.50 total )



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +110 ( bet $10 to win $21 total )

Under: -143 ( bet $10 to win $16.99 total )

Netherlands vs. Croatia highlights The Netherlands and Croatia faced off in their semifinals match for the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

