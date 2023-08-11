2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors going big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Charlotte Updated Aug. 11, 2023 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Much to bettors' delights, Lionel Messi continues to dominate in the United States, scoring at least one goal in each of the four games he's played with Inter Miami .

Tonight, Messi & Co. face off against Charlotte FC, and according to BetMGM's John Ewing, bettors are backing Messi big, with 75% of bets and 95% of the handle on Inter Miami.

La Pulga also currently has the third-best odds to win the MLS Golden Boot (scoring title) despite not having logged any official league goals. And even though none of these goals have counted toward Messi's league total, his scoring in the Leagues Cup has bettors excited to back his scoring props offered. And, understandably so, as Messi to score an anytime goal in matchups against Cruz Azul, Atlanta United and Orlando City cashed in for bettors.

Can he continue his scoring streak in Inter Miami's match against Charlotte FC? Let's look at the odds for tonight's contest.

CHARLOTTE FC vs. INTER MIAMI CF (8:30 p.m. ET, Friday)

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Inter Miami CF -210 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.76 total); Charlotte FC +470 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over:-126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)

Under: +104 (bet $10 to win $20.40 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -225 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Messi to score first goal: +200 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Keep in mind that Messi and Miami have won four consecutive games since he's come over. So are you throwing your cash at them again tonight? Or on the great one to score again?

