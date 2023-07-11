Gold Cup 2023 Gold Cup odds: Panama-USMNT prediction, expert pick by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jul. 11, 2023 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Men's National Team has a decided edge in the all-time series against Panama heading into the Gold Cup semifinal match on Wednesday in San Diego (broadcast on FS1 and FOX Sports App).

But you can be sure the team hasn't forgotten about Panama's 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in Panama City on Oct. 10, 2021. The USMNT rested several key players in that match as the Americans played their third match in seven days.

The USMNT has a record of 18 wins, three losses and four draws against Panama dating back to 1993.

Let's take a look at the Panama-USMNT match from a gambling perspective, including an expert pick and odds from FOX Bet.

Panama vs. USMNT at San Diego (7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Panama: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

USMNT: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total)

Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -149 (bet $10 to win $17.71 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

The U.S. kept another clean first-half sheet versus Canada — that's 22 of the last 23 Gold Cup matches without conceding a goal in the first half.

However, the attack was nonexistent until the second half, nearly costing them the match. As a result, I expect the USMNT to be on the attack from the start here in an effort to avoid needing the type of dramatics they needed versus Canada.

PICK: United States first half (+110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $21 total)

The winner will face the winner of Mexico-Jamaica in the final at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

