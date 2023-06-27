2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup odds: How to bet USMNT-Saint Kitts and Nevis, pick Published Jun. 27, 2023 2:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saint Kitts and Nevis qualified for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time, and the Sugar Boyz will face their toughest test when they take on the United States Men's National Team on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis (broadcast at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX Sports App).

The USMNT opened Gold Cup Group A play with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Saturday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis opened with a 3-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis' greatest soccer achievement came when it finished second to Trinidad and Tobago as co-host of the 1997 Caribbean Cup.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere, in both area and population.

Saint Kitts and Nevis has an estimated population of 54,300.

Ponder this: Charlotte FC of MLS drew 74,479 fans for its home debut against the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 5, 2022.

Let's take a look at the USMNT-Saint Kitts and Nevis match, with odds from FOX Bet with an expert's pick from FOX Sports' soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts and Nevis highlights Trinidad and Tobago beat Saint Kitts and Nevis 3-0 in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

USMNT vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (10 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

USMNT: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Saint Kitts and Nevis: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Draw: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 3.5

Over: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Under: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

Even without most of its European-based stars, this MLS-heavy version of the USMNT has more than enough firepower to cover the Over against a badly overmatched Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In front of a packed and partisan home crowd in St. Louis — and with hungry new strikers Cade Cowell and Brandon Vazquez expected to play more than they did in the Americans' Gold Cup opener — the U.S. should easily score four goals.

No, you won’t make a killing. But you'll never make an easier $25 off a $100 wager.

PICK: Over 3.5 goals (-400, bet $10 to win $12.50 total at FOX Bet)

