Copa América Copa América Final Top Moments: Lionel Messi and Argentina top Brazil

Argentina is getting some new hardware.

Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out at the storied Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro against Neymar and Brazil in the Copa América final Saturday, defeating the reigning champions 1-0.

This is Argentina’s 15th Copa title, tied with Uruguay for the most all-time. It's also their first major title win since 1993.

It was the fourth time the two teams have met in this tournament but the first time Argentina has come out victorious. Brazil beat Argentina in the previous three Copa América matchups (1937, 2004, '07).

It was a marquee matchup between the teams' stars, who are no stranger to one another. The former teammates, having played together at Barcelona from 2013-17, have won their fair share of hardware over the years. Brazil led the all-time series (46-25-40), but heading into the final, Argentina was unbeaten in its last 19 matches. This marks the first time Brazil has lost a Copa América match played in Brazil since 1975.

Neymar and Lionel Messi squared off in the 2021 Copa America Final on Saturday night, with legacy on the line. FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi explains the beauty and pressure of wearing No. 10.

Here are the top moments from the final.

History was made as soon as the match kicked off, as Messi tied former Chilean star goalkeeper ‘El Sapo’ for the most Copa América appearances.

Both teams wasted no time getting physical on the field. Brazil's forward Fred was shown the yellow card only a few minutes into the game – and it's safe to say he felt some type of way about it.

Argentina kept the pressure on early with Neymar showing off his fancy footwork …

… but tensions between the teams continued to rise, as Neymar quickly found out.

At the 20-minute mark, Argentina took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ángel Di María that left Brazil stunned.

Di María snapped his 13-game scoring drought in international competition, with his last goal coming in the 2018 World Cup vs. France.

Argentina received its first yellow card of the match at the 33-minute mark on a foul by Leandro Paredes against Neymar, who wasn't able to tie things up for Brazil with his free kick before the first half ended.

Both teams came out with full force as the second half began, and Brazil made the crowd erupt with what was thought to be an early goal by Richarlison – but it was taken off the board as Brazil drew the offside flag.

Richarlison got a second chance minutes later to knot things up, but his attempt was saved by this outrageous block thanks to Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez.

Things stayed heated as the fouls – and yellow cards – kept piling on in the second.

Brazil had a couple of chances to tie things up late in half, but they didn't have enough in the tank to pull off a comeback.

Messi nearly put Argentina up 2-0 as the final minutes ticked down, but he got tripped up in the process.

It didn't matter though, because Argentina was able to fend off Brazil and secure their first major title win in 28 years and first career international trophy for Messi – who, understandably, couldn't hold back his excitement.

Soon after the final whistle, Messi was named Copa América Best Player and Top Scorer.

Amid the celebrations, Messi took a moment to embrace a heartbroken Neymar, who dominated for Brazil.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Messi and Argentina's win.

