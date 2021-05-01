Boxing
Boxing

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chris Arreola take it all the way to the final bell

2 hours ago

Once again, "The Destroyer" proved that he is worth the name. 

Although Chris Arreola dropped Andy Ruiz Jr. early in the second round, all the hard work Ruiz put in ahead of Saturday night's fight ended up being worth it. 

The former four-belt heavyweight champion defeated Arreola via unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109) on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The building tension was too much for some fans to handle, as multiple fights broke out in the stands among those in attendance. 

Earlier in the night, the 20-year-old Jesus Ramos Jr. defeated 31-year-old Javier Molina via a unanimous decision (97-92, 99-90, 99-90) in the first match on the Ruiz-Arreola card.

Then Jorge Cota was defeated by Sebastian Fundora via a fourth-round TKO only a few hours after Cota vowed to be the first person to beat "The Towering Inferno" when the two met later that day. 

Also Saturday, Omar Figueroa Jr. was defeated by Abel Ramos in the welterweights match via a sixth-round, corner-stoppage TKO. 

