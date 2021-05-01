Boxing Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola: Win $1,000 for free on PBC PPV 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Are you ready to rumble?

It has been a long road back for Andy Ruiz Jr. who takes on Chris Arreola on FOX PBC pay per view Saturday, after losing his heavyweight unified world title belt to Anthony Joshua back in December 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been the only reason for it. A change in training staffs and loss of weight have been highlights for the heavyweight champion.

Now it is time for him to return to the ring, this time against the 40-year-old Chris Arreola during the main event on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The 12-round fight between two premier fighters will highlight the FOX PBC Pay Per View card Saturday night, and another great fight on the undercard is a welterweight slugfest between Omar "Panterita" Figueroa Jr. clashing with Abel Ramos.

And no matter who comes out on top, you can win yourself $1,000 by playing FOX Super 6 – absolutely for free. To play, all you have to do is download the Fox Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device.

From there, click into the app, find the contest for Saturday night's boxing pay per view, answer six questions about the card and you could be on your way to the cool, cash prize, for free.

Here are the six questions that you will have to answer:

What will be the outcome of the Omar Figueroa vs. Abel Ramos fight?

The options: Figueroa KO/TKO, Figueroa Decision, Draw/Any Other Outcome, Ramos KO, Ramos TKO and Ramos Decision.

Figueroa is making his return after losing a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas in July, 2019 to snap his undefeated record. Still, 19 of Figueroa’s 28 wins have ended by knockout and he has a four inch reach advantage over Ramos, who has a 26-4-2 record with 20 knockouts. He lost his last fight to Ugas on Sept. 6, 2020 in a split decision.

How many rounds will the Figueroa/Ramos fight go?

The options: 1-5 Rounds, 6-7 Rounds, 8-9 rounds, 10 rounds, 11 rounds or 12 rounds.

The average Ramos fight has gone 4.7 rounds while the average Figueroa fight has gone 4.9 rounds. Just something to keep in mind.

What round will the first knockdown occur in the Andy Ruiz Jr./Chris Arreola fight?

The options: 1st round/2nd round/None, 3rd or 4th round, 5th or 6th round 7th or 8th round, 9th or 10th round, or 11th or 12th round.

The consensus among fight experts is that Ruiz’s motivation teamed with Arreola’s age could lead to a short fight. However, the long layoff could end up allowing some ring rust on Ruiz that could allow Arreola to snap a big punch.

How many rounds will the Ruiz Jr. vs. Arreola fight go?

The options: 1-5 rounds, 6-7 rounds, 8-9 rounds, 10 rounds, 11 rounds, or 12 rounds

Ruiz has been known to have his fights go a little longer than you would expect. In his last six fights, five of them have gone past the midway point in rounds. Arreola’s toughness should make it where a quick knockout shouldn’t be expected

Which boxer will have more Punches Landed by the end of the fight?

The options: Ruiz Jr., Arreola, or Tie

Arreola had the record for most punches thrown by a heavyweight since CompuBox began to keep track of that stat, throwing 1,125 in his loss to Adam Kownacki in August, 2019. It is possible that Arreola could win in this category. The question is whether the quality of punches will be enough to make a dent.

What will be the outcome of the Ruiz Jr. (-5000) vs. Arreola (+1200) fight?

The options: Ruiz Jr. wins by KO, Ruiz Jr. wins by TKO, Ruiz Jr. wins by decision, Draw/Any Other Outcome, Arreola wins by KO/TKO, or Arreola wins by decision

As the numbers would indicate, FOXBet seems to favor Ruiz by an overwhelming margin. It is just such a logical pick because of the age difference and the pedigree of the fighter.

However, it is fair to wonder if the change in his corner, the long layoff and the anticipation may make this less certain of an outcome then the folks in the desert would think. Still, the signs are favorable.

Play FOX Super 6 around all of the sporting world's biggest events every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, absolutely for free! Just download the app to get started.

