TBT Schedule Today: How to Watch, TV, Streaming for Tuesday, July 28

The Basketball Tournament is all Vegas today, with both games on FS1 and FOX One deciding who's left standing on the non-alumni side. Here's what's on and when.

TBT Schedule for Tuesday, July 28

7 p.m. ET: Davis Steel vs. Red Rose War Ready (FS1, FOX One)

9 p.m. ET: Heartfire Elite vs. The Mecca (FS1, FOX One)

How to Watch TBT

Both games air live on FS1, streaming on FOX One , FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

The winners meet Thursday in the Las Vegas Bracket Championship, with that winner advancing to face the Alumni Bracket champion for the $2 million prize on Aug. 2.

What's on the Line: Vegas Bracket

Davis Steel and Heartfire Elite topped Group A and Group B, respectively, in round-robin play and earned byes straight into today's semifinals. Their opponents had to fight through the knockout round to get here: Red Rose War Ready beat Gotham City Bockers, 65-63, and The Mecca beat Knueppel Crew, 76-69, both on Monday.

Whoever wins tonight punches a ticket to Thursday's Las Vegas Bracket Championship and a shot at the Alumni Bracket champion in the TBT Championship.

Where Things Stand: Alumni Bracket

There's no Alumni Bracket game today. La Familia (Kentucky alumni) and JHX Hoops (Kansas alumni) are already through to Wednesday's Alumni Bracket Championship.

La Familia got there by beating Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), 70-66, in the quarterfinals after winning its opening series over The Ville (Louisville alumni), 3-1. JHX Hoops advanced by getting past AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) on Monday, after opening with a 2-1 series win over Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni).

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.