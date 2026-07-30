TBT Schedule Today: How to Watch Davis Steel vs The Mecca, TV, Stream for Thursday, July 30

The Basketball Tournament names its Las Vegas Bracket champion today, with Davis Steel taking on The Mecca on FS1 and FOX One . Here's what's on and when.

TBT Schedule for Thursday, July 30

7 p.m. ET: Davis Steel vs. The Mecca (FS1, Davis Steel vs. The Mecca (FS1, FOX One

How to Watch TBT

The game airs live on FS1, streaming on FOX One , FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

The winner becomes the Las Vegas Bracket champion and advances to face La Familia (Kentucky Alumni), the Alumni Bracket champion, in the $2 million TBT Championship on Aug. 2 on FOX.

What's on the Line: Las Vegas Bracket

Davis Steel finished atop Group A in round robin play, earning a bye into the semifinals, then routed Red Rose War Ready 83-67 on Tuesday to reach tonight's final.

The Mecca finished third in Group B, opened the knockout stage with a 76-69 win over Knueppel Crew, then edged Heartfire Elite 84-80 on Tuesday to punch its ticket to tonight's championship.

Tonight's winner becomes Las Vegas Bracket champion and awaits La Familia (Kentucky Alumni), which clinched the Alumni Bracket title Wednesday with a 78-65 win over JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni), for the $2 million winner-take-all title game on Aug. 2.

Where Things Stand: Alumni Bracket

The Alumni Bracket is settled. La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) beat JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) 78-65 on Wednesday to win the Alumni Bracket championship and now waits for tonight's Las Vegas Bracket winner in the $2 million TBT Championship on Aug. 2 on FOX.

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.