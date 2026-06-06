Horse Racing
Golden Tempo Wins 158th Running Of The Belmont Stakes After Kentucky Derby Win
Horse Racing

Golden Tempo Wins 158th Running Of The Belmont Stakes After Kentucky Derby Win

Updated Jun. 6, 2026 7:50 p.m. ET

Golden Tempo won the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, capturing the third leg of the Triple Crown five weeks after winning the Kentucky Derby and making more history for trainer Cherie DeVaux.

With jockey Jose Ortiz aboard, Golden Tempo charged down the stretch at Saratoga Race Course to win the Belmont, holding off Commandment before the finish line at the historic track.

Commandment was second and favorite Renegade third.

The pace was not nearly as fast as it was at Churchill Downs, yet Golden Tempo still was able to close in time to win the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:03.49.

DeVaux, after becoming the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, is the second in four years to do so at the Belmont. Jena Antonucci won it with Archangelo in 2023.

This was the third and final time for the Belmont at Saratoga in upstate New York while its traditional home on the border of Queens and Long Island is getting demolished and rebuilt. The race is set to return to Belmont Park next year.

DeVaux was born in Saratoga Springs and began her training career at the track.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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