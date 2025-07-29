The Basketball Tournament Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Semifinals Published Jul. 31, 2025 8:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Eberlein Drive and Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni) are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia:

How to watch Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, West Virginia)

TV: FS1

Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia Odds

As of July 31, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

Eberlein Drive is favored by 3.5 points (-110)

Eberlein Drive Moneyline: -170

Best Virginia Moneyline: +142

Path to the Semifinals

Eberlein Drive

(2) Eberlein Drive 88, (4) Sideline Cancer 75

(2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70

(2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68

(2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63

Eberlein Drive jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Sideline Cancer found a spark in the second quarter to keep things within arm's reach. Heading into halftime, Eberlein Drive held a 44-33 edge. The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, while both teams had a quiet fourth quarter, scoring just 18 total points between the two.

Heading into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — Eberlein Drive was ahead by a whopping 17 points, 79-62. The target score was 87.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led Sideline Cancer with 22 points, while Eberlein Drive's Gabe York led all scorers with 23 points.

Best Virginia

(3) Best Virginia 74, (2) Shell Shock (Maryland Alumni) 61

(3) Best Virginia 79, (1) Elite Nation 68

(3) Best Virginia 82, (2) Herd That (Marshall Alumni) 75

(3) Best Virginia 72, (6) DuBois Dream 69

Best Virginia jumped out to a strong 19-9 lead in the first quarter, but Shell Shock found its footing in the second quarter and made it an eight-point game, 32-24, at halftime. Both teams were neck and neck in the second half.

Heading into the Elam Ending, Best Virginia held a double-digit advantage, 65-54, and kept the momentum going. The target score was set for 73, but Shell Shock wasn't able to find a rhythm. Best Virginia finished things off in style.

Andre Fox led Shell Shock with 13 points off the bench. Best Virginia's James Reese V led all players with 24 points.

