Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Semifinals
Eberlein Drive and Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni) are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia:
How to watch Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia
- Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, West Virginia)
- TV: FS1
Eberlein Drive vs Best Virginia Odds
As of July 31, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):
- Eberlein Drive is favored by 3.5 points (-110)
- Eberlein Drive Moneyline: -170
- Best Virginia Moneyline: +142
Path to the Semifinals
Eberlein Drive
- (2) Eberlein Drive 88, (4) Sideline Cancer 75
- (2) Eberlein Drive 71, (1) La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) 70
- (2) Eberlein Drive 86, (6) Tampa Florida Pickup Basketball 68
- (2) Eberlein Drive 81, (7) Richards Elite 63
Eberlein Drive jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Sideline Cancer found a spark in the second quarter to keep things within arm's reach. Heading into halftime, Eberlein Drive held a 44-33 edge. The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, while both teams had a quiet fourth quarter, scoring just 18 total points between the two.
Heading into the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set — Eberlein Drive was ahead by a whopping 17 points, 79-62. The target score was 87.
Alonzo Verge Jr. led Sideline Cancer with 22 points, while Eberlein Drive's Gabe York led all scorers with 23 points.
Best Virginia
- (3) Best Virginia 74, (2) Shell Shock (Maryland Alumni) 61
- (3) Best Virginia 79, (1) Elite Nation 68
- (3) Best Virginia 82, (2) Herd That (Marshall Alumni) 75
- (3) Best Virginia 72, (6) DuBois Dream 69
Best Virginia jumped out to a strong 19-9 lead in the first quarter, but Shell Shock found its footing in the second quarter and made it an eight-point game, 32-24, at halftime. Both teams were neck and neck in the second half.
Heading into the Elam Ending, Best Virginia held a double-digit advantage, 65-54, and kept the momentum going. The target score was set for 73, but Shell Shock wasn't able to find a rhythm. Best Virginia finished things off in style.
Andre Fox led Shell Shock with 13 points off the bench. Best Virginia's James Reese V led all players with 24 points.