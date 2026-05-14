2026 Preakness Stakes Odds: Favorites, Best Bets, Longshots

The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes will go down Saturday at Laurel Park in Maryland, with post time scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. EST.

The Preakness won't be held at its usual home, Pimlico Race Course, because the historic venue is undergoing a $400 million demolition and reconstruction project, forcing the race to temporarily move to Laurel.

This year’s race will not feature Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, as trainer Cherie DeVaux announced the decision was made to prioritize the horse’s health and recovery following a demanding Derby victory.

Golden Tempo's team decided to give him more than the traditional two weeks of rest, aiming instead for the Belmont Stakes on June 6 and officially ending any chance at a Triple Crown bid.

Additionally, Kentucky Derby favorite Renegade, who finished a close second in that race, will also bypass the Preakness and target the Belmont.

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However, Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Ocelli will run alongside 13 other horses in what should be a loaded field and an excellent betting race.

With that said, let’s dive into the odds.

Preakness Stakes morning line odds

Iron Honor: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Incredibolt: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Taj Mahal: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Chip Honcho: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Ocelli: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Napoleon Solo: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Great White: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Pretty Boy Miah: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

The Hell We Did: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Talkin: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Crupper: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Robusta: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Bull By The Horns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Corono De Oro: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

The Favorite

Iron Honor is the morning-line favorite at +450. The horse has one of the best trainer-jockey combinations in the race with Chad Brown and Flavien Prat. Brown has won the Preakness Stakes twice, in 2017 and 2022, while Prat won the race in 2021.

Iron Honor is lightly raced, making only three starts and winning two of them. Because of his seventh-place finish in the Wood Memorial, he did not qualify for the Kentucky Derby, but his fast speed figures and upside give him the nod on the betting board.

Incredibolt is one of the morning-line second choices at +500. Trained by Riley Mott, he is coming off a sixth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, where he was beaten by only four lengths after putting up a strong fight.

Unlike many of the top Derby finishers, Incredibolt will return to run in the Preakness Stakes just two weeks later. He owns a 3-for-6 career record and profiles as a late-closing horse that will come from behind down the stretch.

The Pick

Chip Honcho provides great value in this race. Currently listed at +500, he offers tactical speed and owns some of the fastest speed figures in the field.

He is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, who has more than 11,200 career wins in North America, and will be ridden by Jose Ortiz, the jockey who won this year’s Kentucky Derby aboard Golden Tempo.

Chip Honcho has the best chance to win this race.

Longshot Bet

When betting a loaded race like this in a 14-horse field, taking a flier on a longshot is always fun, just like we saw when Golden Tempo crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby at a big price.

In this year’s Preakness Stakes, Robusta provides tremendous value at +3000 not only to potentially win, but also in exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers.

Robusta finished 14th in the Kentucky Derby and was beaten by 17 lengths. On paper, that performance looks poor, but in reality, he endured a very difficult and troubled trip. Robusta has posted fast speed figures three and four starts ago that are good enough to win this race.

At a massive price, why not take a flier?