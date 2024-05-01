Horse Racing 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Favorites, picks Updated May. 1, 2024 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring is in full force, which means the season for Triple Crown racing has arrived.

And when it comes to horse racing , no race has more pageantry than the Kentucky Derby, the first of the three Triple Crown events.

Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2023 Kentucky Derby date: Saturday, May 4

Location: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post time, TV: 6:57 p.m. ET, NBC

Kentucky Derby early odds: *

Fierceness: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Sierra Leone: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Catching Freedom: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Just A Touch: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Forever Young: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Track Phantom: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dornoch: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Mystik Dan: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Stronghold: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Resilience: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Just Steel: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Honor Marie: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Catalytic: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

T O Password: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Endlessly: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Domestic Product: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

West Saratoga: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Grand Mo The First: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Society Man: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Epic Ride: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 5/1/2024

Stay tuned for picks and predictions!

