Summer Olympics
Who has the most olympic medals ever?
Summer Olympics

Who has the most olympic medals ever?

Updated Aug. 2, 2024 5:27 p.m. ET

With the Summer Olympics in full swing, and superstars like Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles already adding to their career medal count, FOX Sports Research decided to break down which individuals have won the most medals in Olympic history.

For each athlete we've given the sport they competed in, the nation represented, and the years/games they competed in.

We've also broken down which athletes have taken home the most golds. 

Let's take a look:

Most Olympic Medals

1. Michael Phelps: 28

  • Sport: Swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 2004-16

2. Larisa Latynina: 18

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Soviet Union
  • Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

3 (tie). Marit Bjorgen: 15

  • Sport: cross-country skiing
  • Country: Norway
  • Games, years: Winter, 2002-18

3 (tie). Nikolai Andrianov: 15

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Soviet Union
  • Games, years: Summer, 1972-80

5 (tie). Ole Einar Bjorndalen: 13

  • Sport: biathlon
  • Country: Norway
  • Games, years: Winter, 1998-2014

5 (tie). Boris Shakhlin: 13

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Soviet Union
  • Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

5 (tie). Edoardo Mangiarotti: 13

  • Sport: fencing
  • Country: Italy
  • Games, years: Summer, 1936-60

5 (tie). Ireen Wust: 13

  • Sport: speed skating
  • Country: Netherlands
  • Games, years: Winter, 2006-22

5 (tie). Taskashi Ono: 13

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Japan
  • Games, years: Summer, 1952-64

5 (tie). Katie Ledecky: 13 (in counting)

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 2012-24

Most Olympic Gold Medals

1. Michael Phelps: 23

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 2004-16

2 (tie). Mark Spitz: 9

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 1968-72

2 (tie). Larisa Latynina: 9

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Soviet Union
  • Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

2 (tie). Paavo Nurmi: 9

  • Sport: athletics
  • Country: Finland
  • Games, years: Summer, 1920-28

2 (tie). Carl Lewis: 9

  • Sport: athletics
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 1984-86

6 (tie). Marit Bjorgen: 8

  • Sport: cross-country skiing
  • Country: Norway
  • Games, years: Winter, 2002-18

6 (tie). Ole Einar Bjorndalen: 8

  • Sport: biathlon
  • Country: Norway
  • Games, years: Winter, 1998-2014

6 (tie). Bjorn Daehile: 8

  • Sport: cross-country skiing
  • Country: Norway
  • Games, years: Winter, 1992-98

6 (tie). Birgit Fischer: 8

  • Sport: canoeing
  • Country: Germany
  • Games, years: Summer, 1980-2004

6 (tie). Sawao Kato: 8

  • Sport: gymnastics
  • Country: Japan
  • Games, years: Summer, 1968-76

6 (tie). Jenny Thompson: 8

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 1992-2004

6 (tie). Matt Biondi: 8

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 1984-1992

6 (tie). Usain Bolt: 8

  • Sport: athletics
  • Country: Jamaica
  • Games, years: Summer, 2008-16

6 (tie). Caeleb Dressel: 8

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 2016-24

6 (tie). Ray Ewry: 8

  • Sport: athletics
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 1900-08

6 (tie). Katie Ledecky: 8 (in counting)

  • Sport: swimming
  • Country: USA
  • Games, years: Summer, 2012-24
