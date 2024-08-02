Summer Olympics Who has the most olympic medals ever? Updated Aug. 2, 2024 5:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Summer Olympics in full swing, and superstars like Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles already adding to their career medal count, FOX Sports Research decided to break down which individuals have won the most medals in Olympic history.

For each athlete we've given the sport they competed in, the nation represented, and the years/games they competed in.

We've also broken down which athletes have taken home the most golds.

Let's take a look:

Most Olympic Medals

1. Michael Phelps: 28

Sport: Swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 2004-16

2. Larisa Latynina: 18

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Soviet Union

Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

3 (tie). Marit Bjorgen: 15

Sport: cross-country skiing

Country: Norway

Games, years: Winter, 2002-18

3 (tie). Nikolai Andrianov: 15

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Soviet Union

Games, years: Summer, 1972-80

5 (tie). Ole Einar Bjorndalen: 13

Sport: biathlon

Country: Norway

Games, years: Winter, 1998-2014

5 (tie). Boris Shakhlin: 13

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Soviet Union

Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

5 (tie). Edoardo Mangiarotti: 13

Sport: fencing

Country: Italy

Games, years: Summer, 1936-60

5 (tie). Ireen Wust: 13

Sport: speed skating

Country: Netherlands

Games, years: Winter, 2006-22

5 (tie). Taskashi Ono: 13

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Japan

Games, years: Summer, 1952-64

5 (tie). Katie Ledecky: 13 (in counting)

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 2012-24

Most Olympic Gold Medals

1. Michael Phelps: 23

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 2004-16

2 (tie). Mark Spitz: 9

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 1968-72

2 (tie). Larisa Latynina: 9

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Soviet Union

Games, years: Summer, 1956-64

2 (tie). Paavo Nurmi: 9

Sport: athletics

Country: Finland

Games, years: Summer, 1920-28

2 (tie). Carl Lewis: 9

Sport: athletics

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 1984-86

6 (tie). Marit Bjorgen: 8

Sport: cross-country skiing

Country: Norway

Games, years: Winter, 2002-18

6 (tie). Ole Einar Bjorndalen: 8

Sport: biathlon

Country: Norway

Games, years: Winter, 1998-2014

6 (tie). Bjorn Daehile: 8

Sport: cross-country skiing

Country: Norway

Games, years: Winter, 1992-98

6 (tie). Birgit Fischer: 8

Sport: canoeing

Country: Germany

Games, years: Summer, 1980-2004

6 (tie). Sawao Kato: 8

Sport: gymnastics

Country: Japan

Games, years: Summer, 1968-76

6 (tie). Jenny Thompson: 8

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 1992-2004

6 (tie). Matt Biondi: 8

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 1984-1992

6 (tie). Usain Bolt: 8

Sport: athletics

Country: Jamaica

Games, years: Summer, 2008-16

6 (tie). Caeleb Dressel: 8

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 2016-24

6 (tie). Ray Ewry: 8

Sport: athletics

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 1900-08

6 (tie). Katie Ledecky: 8 (in counting)

Sport: swimming

Country: USA

Games, years: Summer, 2012-24

