2024 Summer Olympics events and sports including what's new

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris, France. Check out the sports that will be featured at the Games. Whether you're a dedicated sports fan or just curious about the events, you'll find a complete list here.

Are there any new sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Four new sports will be introduced at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Breaking (making its Olympic debut)

Sport climbing

Skateboarding

Surfing

Here’s a complete list of all sports included in the 2024 Summer Olympics:

Sports

Archery

Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Swimming

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball / 3x3 Basketball

Beach Volleyball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoe Slalom

Canoe Sprint

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Cycling BMX Racing

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Road

Cycling Track

Diving

Equestrian

Fencing

Football

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Marathon Swimming

Modern Pentathlon

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rowing

Rugby Sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Trampoline

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water Polo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

