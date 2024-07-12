2024 Summer Olympics events and sports including what's new

Summer Olympics
Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:15 p.m. ET

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris, France. Check out the sports that will be featured at the Games. Whether you're a dedicated sports fan or just curious about the events, you'll find a complete list here.

Are there any new sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Four new sports will be introduced at the 2024 Paris Olympics: 

  • Breaking (making its Olympic debut)
  • Sport climbing
  • Skateboarding
  • Surfing
Here’s a complete list of all sports included in the 2024 Summer Olympics: 

Sports

  • Archery
  • Artistic Gymnastics
  • Artistic Swimming
  • Athletics
  • Badminton
  • Basketball / 3x3 Basketball
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Boxing
  • Breaking
  • Canoe Slalom
  • Canoe Sprint
  • Cycling BMX Freestyle
  • Cycling BMX Racing
  • Cycling Mountain Bike
  • Cycling Road
  • Cycling Track
  • Diving
  • Equestrian
  • Fencing
  • Football
  • Golf
  • Handball
  • Hockey
  • Judo
  • Marathon Swimming
  • Modern Pentathlon
  • Rhythmic Gymnastics
  • Rowing
  • Rugby Sevens
  • Sailing
  • Shooting
  • Skateboarding
  • Sport Climbing
  • Surfing
  • Swimming
  • Table Tennis
  • Taekwondo
  • Tennis
  • Trampoline
  • Triathlon
  • Volleyball
  • Water Polo
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling
