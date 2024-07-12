Summer Olympics
2024 Summer Olympics events and sports including what's new
Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:15 p.m. ET
The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to take place in Paris, France. Check out the sports that will be featured at the Games. Whether you're a dedicated sports fan or just curious about the events, you'll find a complete list here.
Are there any new sports at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
Four new sports will be introduced at the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- Breaking (making its Olympic debut)
- Sport climbing
- Skateboarding
- Surfing
Here’s a complete list of all sports included in the 2024 Summer Olympics:
Sports
- Archery
- Artistic Gymnastics
- Artistic Swimming
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Basketball / 3x3 Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
- Boxing
- Breaking
- Canoe Slalom
- Canoe Sprint
- Cycling BMX Freestyle
- Cycling BMX Racing
- Cycling Mountain Bike
- Cycling Road
- Cycling Track
- Diving
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Marathon Swimming
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rhythmic Gymnastics
- Rowing
- Rugby Sevens
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Trampoline
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Water Polo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
