USWNT bounces back from Olympics loss, thrashes New Zealand, 6-1

The demise of the U.S. Women's soccer program was greatly exaggerated.

Coming off the heels of the USWNT's stunning 3-0 loss to Sweden in their opening game at the Tokyo Olympics, the team bounced back in a big way, thrashing New Zealand, 6-1.

Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press each scored a goal for the U.S., whose constant pressure also led to a pair of own goals by New Zealand. Betsy Hassett scored a consolation goal late as New Zealand avoided a shutout.

The Americans dominated the game from start to finish, winning the battle of possession (61%-39%), shots on goal (12-5) and corners (5-2). The aggression also showed up in other ways, as the U.S. was called for offsides seven times (to just two for the Kiwis) and also committed twice as many fouls (6-3) as their opponents.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski was pleased with how his team responded after the loss to Sweden ended a 44-game unbeaten run.

"First, very happy with the result," he said. Much different outcome than the last game. We came here in this game with the right mentality and the right approach."

The U.S. next takes on Australia in its group play finale on Tuesday. A win over the Aussies, who lost 4-2 to Sweden on Saturday, would place the U.S. into the quarterfinals on July 30.

Lavelle struck first for the U.S., scoring the team's first goal of the tournament after a great feed from Heath.

Horan celebrated her 100th cap by knocking in the header after being set up by Julie Ertz.

Some sloppy defending led to New Zealand's goal.

But that didn't slow the Americans, with Press and Morgan supplying some late offense.

