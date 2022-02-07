Winter Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics: USA figure skaters shine on Day 3 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 Winter Olympics were in full swing on Monday.

The U.S. got off to a strong start on Day 0 , before a quiet showing on Day 1 . Then, Team USA turned up the heat during Day 2 on Sunday, snagging its first two medals — both silver — of these Winter Games.

As of Monday morning ET, the Russian Olympic Committee led the way with seven total medals, followed by Canada's six and the Netherlands and Italy being tied with five medals.

The United States currently has three medals to its name.

On Monday, some of the most popular Winter Olympic sports were on display, with figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and curling coming to the forefront of competition.

Here are some of the biggest moments from Day 3:

**Medal Event

**Alpine skiing

11 p.m. ET Sunday night (Men’s downhill)

1:30 a.m. Monday morning (Women's giant slalom Run 2)

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine skiing

It came as a shock to many when the 26-year-old defending Olympic champion wiped out just a few seconds into her first run on the giant slalom. It means Shiffrin won't line up for the second run later on Monday, where the podium places will be decided, but the Alpine superstar has plenty of medal chances left.

Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski’s edge and fell on her side.

She was trying to become the first U.S. Alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds but didn't get a chance to defend her title after the stunning disqualification. She is still set to ski in four more individual Alpine events: downhill, super G, slalom and Alpine combined. The next is in the slalom on Day 5 (Wednesday).

The other Americans who competed were Nina O'Brien, Paul Moltzan and AJ Hurt.

**Figure Skating — Team event: Men's free skate, free dance and women's free skate

8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night (Team Event: Day 3)

1:05 a.m. ET Monday morning (Practice Rink: Men - Japan, U.S.)

6:45 a.m. ET Monday morning (Practice Rink: Women - ROC, U.S.)

Team USA, figure skating

Co-captains Madison Chock and Evan Bates put on a dazzling performance on the ice, winning the free dance with 129.07 points. The couple — on and off the ice — set a new personal best at an international competition, taking a full 10 points for Team USA.

Team USA's Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored 128.97 in the pair's free skate on Day 3 after placing third in their short program during Day 2's team event. The U.S. ranks third going into the final two programs.

Ultimately, the United States would take home a silver medal, with Karen Chen rounding out the American competitors in the women's free skate.

Team USA, curling

The U.S. wasn't playing for a medal after being eliminated from contention on Day 2, but curling fans had one last chance to cheer on Americans Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys in their final mixed doubles match against Great Britain on Monday morning (8:05 p.m. ET Sunday). But Team USA wasn't able to pull out the win.

Plys now has a couple of days to shift gears ahead of the men's tournament.

Freestyle Skiing

12:30 a.m. ET Monday morning (men's free-ski big air qualifier)

Team USA, freestyle skiing

Americans Caroline Clair, Marin Hamill, Maggie Voisin and Darian Stevens competed in the women's big air qualifier on Monday morning Beijing time (8:30 p.m. ET Sunday) at the picturesque Shougang Industrial Park.

**Snowboarding — Men's slopestyle final

11 p.m. ET Sunday night

After finishing fifth to qualify for Monday's 12-rider men's slopestyle final (11 p.m. ET Sunday), 21-year-old Redmond "Red" Gerard was on a mission to earn back-to-back gold medals after winning at the 2018 Games.

He took to the course at the immaculate Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, but he unfortunately finished in fourth place, failing to medal in the final run of the competition.

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the gold in the men's slopstyle final.

