2022 Winter Olympics: Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim strike gold

The 2022 Winter Olympics are starting to become fruitful for the United States.

After a rough start to the Games, the U.S. finally broke through with its first gold medal on Day 5, thanks to Lindsey Jacobellis' heroics in snowboardcross.

On Day 6, the United States turned Jacobellis' big moment into a gold medal streak of sorts, thanks to the brilliance of figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim.

As of Thursday afternoon ET, Austria leads all countries with 13 medals, followed by Norway and Canada with 12 each. The U.S. currently sits fifth in medals with 10, just behind the Russian Olympic Committee's 11.

Here are some of the top moments and highlights from Day 6:

Nathan Chen, men's figure skating

Chen put on a precisely pristine performance to vault himself to the top of the podium, wowing judges with an impressive routine to Elton John's "Rocket Man."

The 22-year-old, who has already won six national titles and three world championships, had yet to secure the biggest worldwide accolade — Olympic gold. That changed this week.

Chen landed all five of his quadruple jumps with ease in Thursday's free skate, while he netted himself a short-program record 113.97 score Tuesday. His total tally of 332.60 was 22 points better than the next competitor.

Chloe Kim, women's snowboard halfpipe

Kim entered the 2022 Winter Olympics chasing history, trying to become the first woman to ever win multiple gold medals in the snowboarding halfpipe.

Mission accomplished.

After a dazzling first run on Day 5 which netted her a score of 87.75, she outdid herself in her final run on Day 6, scoring a 94.00 to effectively leave the competition in the dust.

Kim was already one of the biggest stars participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics, and now she's added a second gold medal to her ever-growing list of accolades.

Team USA, freestyle ski team mixed aerials

The first-ever champion of the team mixed aerials is the United States, as Justin Schoenefeld's back-double-full-full-full routine delivered the U.S. a decisive score of 114.48, sliding them past favorite China to the top of the podium.

The team's total score from the event was 338.34.

A newly-implemented event in 2022, the team mixed aerials consist of three skiers for each squad, which must contain at least one man and one woman. Each skier performs their own specially-designed jump, which judges evaluated based on three categories: air, form and landing.

The U.S.'s Christopher Lillis had the best jump of the event, receiving a score of 135 after a breathtaking routine in which he performed five full twists and three full flips midair.

Team USA, men's hockey

Shutout alert!

Sean Farrell, 20, led the way for the U.S. men's hockey team as it routed China, 8-0, in its first action of the Games. The Harvard University forward posted a game-high five points in the outing, scoring three goals for a coveted hat trick, and adding two assists.

Farrell was a fourth-round pick of the Montreal Candiens in 2020.

The U.S. also got goals from Ben Meyers, Brian O'Neill, Matty Bernier, Noah Cates and Brendan Brisson. Drew Commesso, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, made 29 saves in goal. The U.S. will next meet longtime rival Canada as round-robin group play continues on Saturday.

