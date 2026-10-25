National Football League
Which Active TEs Remind Rob Gronkowski Of Himself? His Answer Will Surprise You
National Football League

Which Active TEs Remind Rob Gronkowski Of Himself? His Answer Will Surprise You

Published Oct. 25, 2026 12:34 p.m. ET

With Sunday being National Tight Ends Day, it only makes sense to focus on one of the best to ever play the position in Rob Gronkowski. Not many in the sport know what it takes to succeed at the position more than him.

During an appearance on "FOX NFL Kickoff," Gronkowski revealed the two current tight ends who remind him most of himself. However, one of his choices might come as quite the surprise.

Gronkowski naturally went with one of the league’s best in San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as his top pick. However, the real surprise was Gronkowski's shout-out for Steelers tight end Darnell Washington.

"I really like Darnell Washington, but I like two of them," Gronkowski said. "The guy who truly represents me is George Kittle. The way that he plays the game: He’s a complete tight end and a devastating blocker at the point of attack and at the edge. The way that he just runs with the ball in his hands once he makes the catch, too. He’s just a fierce runner."

Even while putting Kittle at the top, Gronkowski didn't hold back his appreciation for Washington throughout the segment. He gave a special shout-out to Washington’s four-yard touchdown catch during Pittsburgh's Sunday game in Paris.

As one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game, Gronkowski knows what high-level success requires. With Kittle already established among the league's elite, Gronkowski’s high praise for Washington speaks volumes about the tight end's long-term potential.

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