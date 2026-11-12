National Football League
Tom Brady Shares Ideal International Soccer Stadium To Host An NFL Game
National Football League

Tom Brady Shares Ideal International Soccer Stadium To Host An NFL Game

Updated Nov. 12, 2026 11:11 p.m. ET

Tom Brady played in four international games over his decorated 23-year career. He played two in London before playing a game in Mexico City in 2017. He was also part of the NFL's first game in Germany, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a win in Munich in 2022.

But if Brady could have had authority over where to be sent for an international game, he would have selected a site that has yet to host an NFL game. 

"I would say San Siro in Italy, where AC Milan plays," Brady said when asked where he would most like to play an international game in the most recent edition of #AskTom. 

Brady attended San Siro to watch AC Milan play Como in February, and left with a lasting impression. 

"The way those Italian fans cheer all game long," he said. "I would have loved to play in front of them at least once in my career."

And Brady offered another Italian stadium that should host an NFL game. 

"Another bonus one: Lake Como," Brady said.

Lake Como, which is also known as Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, is currently home to Como 1907, while the Italian men's national team occasionally plays matches there. The stadium is small, seating 13,600, but it's been called one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world for its lakeside view. 

Lake Como Stadium is viewed as one of the beautiful stadiums in the world. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

As Brady seems to have a particular fondness for Italian stadiums, he couldn't help but envision what San Siro would be like if it hosted a game between heated divisional rivals, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"That would be pretty frightening," Brady said. "It'd be like Mad Max escaped from LA. I'm not sure many of you guys would make it out of that stadium. It would be a complete zoo."

The NFL will head to Munich in Week 10 as Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, will face the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich. It's the eighth international game of the 2026 season, and the only one in Germany. London has hosted three games. 

Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Madrid each hosted one earlier this year. Mexico City will host the ninth and final international game of the 2026 season in Week 11. 

Tom Brady played in four international games in his NFL career, including two in London.  (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

The NFL has yet to travel to Italy for a game, but has expanded to add new cities each season. Milan could certainly be a site for the future. And while Brady wouldn't play in San Siro, he could certainly soak it in as a supporter of the sport. 

AC Milan currently sits fifth in the Italian Serie A table and has not won the league since 2021-22.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Was Bills' Win Convincing Enough To Move To No. 1?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Was Bills' Win Convincing Enough To Move To No. 1?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

    2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?

    NFL Trending Image: The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

    The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jordan Love Will Win MVP? Cowboys Going To The Playoffs?

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jordan Love Will Win MVP? Cowboys Going To The Playoffs?

  2. NFL Trending Image: The Raiders Have Given Meticulous Fernando Mendoza The Keys. What Should We Expect?

    The Raiders Have Given Meticulous Fernando Mendoza The Keys. What Should We Expect?

    NFL Trending Image: Roll The Tape: Can Kirk Cousins Save The Vikings' Super Bowl Hopes?

    Roll The Tape: Can Kirk Cousins Save The Vikings' Super Bowl Hopes?

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 10 Betting Report: Can Cousins Save Vikings' Meager Offense?

    NFL Week 10 Betting Report: Can Cousins Save Vikings' Meager Offense?

  3. NFL Trending Image: Why Did Broncos Call Off Trade For Chargers LB Daiyan Henley?

    Why Did Broncos Call Off Trade For Chargers LB Daiyan Henley?

    NFL Trending Image: Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'

    Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'

    NFL Trending Image: Kirk Cousins Relishes Kevin O'Connell's Familiarity Ahead Of Packers Matchup

    Kirk Cousins Relishes Kevin O'Connell's Familiarity Ahead Of Packers Matchup

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level?
NFL Trending Image: The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked
The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, Ranked
NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jordan Love Will Win MVP? Cowboys Going To The Playoffs?
NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jordan Love Will Win MVP? Cowboys Going To The Playoffs?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes