National Football League
National Football League
Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10
Updated Nov. 13, 2026 2:40 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Titans vs. Jaguars at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.
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Moneyline
- Jaguars: -550
- Titans: +410
Spread
- Jaguars -10.5: -108
- Titans +10.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -102
- Under 46.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Jacksonville is 6-2 and leads the NFL in point differential (+108) and turnover differential (+9). The Jaguars are the only team ranked in the top five in both scoring offense (28.6 PPG, fourth) and scoring defense (15.1 PPG allowed, second).
- The Jaguars have won four straight against the Titans and scored at least 25 points in both meetings last season. Tennessee is 3-17 against division opponents since 2023, the worst record in the NFL.
- Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL with 8.6 yards per attempt and ranks second with a 111.7 passer rating. He’s thrown 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions through eight games.
How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
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