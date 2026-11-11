Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a Week 10 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Titans vs. Jaguars at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 15.

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Jaguars @ Titans Odds

Moneyline

Jaguars: -550

Titans: +410

Spread

Jaguars -10.5: -108

Titans +10.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -102

Under 46.5: -118

Jaguars @ Titans Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Jacksonville is 6-2 and leads the NFL in point differential (+108) and turnover differential (+9). The Jaguars are the only team ranked in the top five in both scoring offense (28.6 PPG, fourth) and scoring defense (15.1 PPG allowed, second).

The Jaguars have won four straight against the Titans and scored at least 25 points in both meetings last season. Tennessee is 3-17 against division opponents since 2023, the worst record in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL with 8.6 yards per attempt and ranks second with a 111.7 passer rating. He’s thrown 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions through eight games.

Jaguars -10.5

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars