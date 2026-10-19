National Football League
National Football League
Texans vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7
Published Oct. 25, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New York Giants will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Texans vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.
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Moneyline
- Texans: -500
- Giants: +370
Spread
- Texans -9.5: -108
- Giants +9.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 42.5: -118
- Under 42.5: -102
From FOX Sports Research:
- Houston has won two straight, averaging 30.0 points and allowing just 17.0 per game after starting 0-4.
- Since DeMeco Ryans took over defensive play-calling in Week 5, the Texans’ pressure rate has jumped from 34.6% to 40.5%. Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks.
- J.J. McCarthy’s big fourth quarter last week came after replacing Jameis Winston. But since 2025, he ranks last among qualifying quarterbacks in completion percentage (57.2%), passer rating (74.0) and giveaways per game (1.3).
- C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (285.7) and is tied for the lead with 25 completions of at least 20 yards. Houston is coming off a season-high 426 total yards against Jacksonville.
How to Watch Texans vs. Giants
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
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