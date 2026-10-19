Texans vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 7

The New York Giants will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday in a Week 7 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Texans vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 25.

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Giants @ Texans Odds

Moneyline

Texans: -500

Giants: +370

Spread

Texans -9.5: -108

Giants +9.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 42.5: -118

Under 42.5: -102

Giants @ Texans Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Houston has won two straight, averaging 30.0 points and allowing just 17.0 per game after starting 0-4.

Since DeMeco Ryans took over defensive play-calling in Week 5, the Texans’ pressure rate has jumped from 34.6% to 40.5%. Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 7.5 sacks.

J.J. McCarthy’s big fourth quarter last week came after replacing Jameis Winston. But since 2025, he ranks last among qualifying quarterbacks in completion percentage (57.2%), passer rating (74.0) and giveaways per game (1.3).

C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game (285.7) and is tied for the lead with 25 completions of at least 20 yards. Houston is coming off a season-high 426 total yards against Jacksonville.

The Pick: Texans -9.5

How to Watch Texans vs. Giants